Renovated park in Marshalltown spotlights town's history

Our Town Marshalltown continues with a look at a favorite city park.

Mega - 10 was completely gutted and remodeled two years ago. Its new theme has deep ties to Marshalltown's history.

There is also a zip line swing. It's one of the first ones installed in the state of Iowa. Children often line up to take turns.

There are also swings and a big jungle gym to play on. If you take a close look you can see trains all over the complex. Which is the theme of Mega - 10 Park.

“Marshalltown has already been a big railroad town. Lines run through town. There was a main diesel shop here for many years. We have a caboose that sits in front of the park that was donated and it’s been painted twice now by retired train people,” Brad Weuve said.

A Discovery Garden was also added in 2017 for little kids to explore. Area elementary school students painted these fence posts.