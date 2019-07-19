Remembering 1995’s heat wave

Mid-July 1995 was intensely hot across the Midwest. From July 12th through 14th, unbearably hot weather occurred in Cedar Rapids, too. The heat index peaked at 131 degrees, the highest on record here. This heat wave was a major killer with over 700 dead in Chicago alone by the end of it. It was so severe that it changed the way Chicago prepares for heat waves.

While it was hot outside on Friday, it’s nowhere near the intense heat of 1995. Look for this heat to break later Saturday as storms become likely.