Remains of soldier killed in action during WWII returned to Iowa

The Iowa National Guard said the remains of an Iowa native killed during World War II are back home.

Cpl. Ralph L. Bennett fought during the siege of Myitkyina, Burma, according to the Iowa National Guard. He was 22 years old at the time.

The Ames native served with the Headquarters Company, 209th Engineer Combat Battalion.

He was last seen on June 13, 194,4 after his until successfully took an airfield west of Myitkyina from Japanese control. After the battle, Bennett was reported Killed in Action, but U.S. officials could not find his remains.

"The remains of fallen U.S. troops in the region were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)," according to a release from the Iowa National Guard. "Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina, then later disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India"

One set of remains could not be identified and were transferred to Hawaii where they were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, in March 1949.

In July 2018, the remains were disinterred. Officials used dental and anthropological information to identify the remains as those of Bennett.

There will be a memorial service for Bennett at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at the Ames Municipal Cemetery, 2019 E. 9th St., Ames, Iowa. The Iowa National Guard will provide full military honors.

Bennett’s military awards and honors include the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with one bronze service star), World War II Victory Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, and Honorable Service Lapel Button – World War II.

