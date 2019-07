An Iowa man, killed in World War II, was finally laid to rest in his hometown of Central City.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Ray H. Meyers was just 19-years-old when he died.

Military officials say he was killed in Pearl Harbor. He was assigned to the U.S.S Oklahoma. He was one of 429 crewmen that died.

Family members were able to have a burial service in Central City this weekend. Authorities determined the identification was Meyers in April.