Remains of N.C. soldier arrive in the United States

The flag-draped coffin of Spc. Antonio Moore, 22, of Wilmington, arrived at Dover Air Force Base overnight.

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade. He died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in eastern Syria.

He was deployed to Syria as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Moore graduated from John T. Hoggard high school in 2016 and was a member of the football team. He worked as a line cook at Katy’s Bar and Grill when he wasn’t playing football or at school.

Moore’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Moore is survived by his parents and three siblings. Details have not yet been released on his funeral plans.