Remains of Central City man killed in WWII identified

The remains of a Navy Seaman from Central City killed in World War II have been identified.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Ray H. Myers was 19 when he, along with 428 other crewmen, were killed when the USS Oklahoma was attacked on December 7, 1941.

The ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when Japanese aircraft attacked. It capsized after receiving multiple hits.

The remains of the 429 crew were recovered between December 1941 and June 1944 and interred in the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemeteries.

The American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries in September of 1947 and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory.

They were only able to positively identify the remains of 35 of the 429 crewmen from the USS Oklahoma. The unidentified remains were then buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu and classified as non-recoverable.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the unidentified remains of the unidentified USS Oklahoma crew between June and November 2015.

DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, along with circumstantial and material evidence, to identify Myers. The Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis to assist.

Myers will be buried in Central City on July 7, 2019.

More than 400,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II died. The DPAA say 72,716 are still unaccounted for, with about 26,000 assessed as possibly recoverable.

Myers' name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery for the Pacific and will have a rosette placed next to his name to indicated he has been accounted for.