Remains of Benton County WWII soldier to be laid to rest Friday

Flags across the state are at half staff as the remains of a Benton County soldier who served in World War II are laid to rest in Iowa.

Nearly 77 years after leaving for a patrol in present-day Papua New Guinea during WWII, Pvt. Laurel W. Ebert is returning home to Iowa. (Iowa National Guard)

At 10:45 a.m. Friday, there will be a graveside service for Private Laurel W. Ebert at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown.

Pvt. Ebert was 27 when he was last seen on Nov. 26, 1942.

The Blairstown native and eight others went on patrol in Papua New Guinea. Six of the men, including Private Ebert, failed to return and were listed as Missing in Action. His remains were found in 1943, with identification happening just this year.

The public is welcome to attend Friday's service.