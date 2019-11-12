Remains found in Alabama during search for missing girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Demopolis Police Department says human remains have been found during the search for a missing Florida 5-year-old.

According to a Facebook Post from the Demopolis Police Department, the remains were found in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis. The identity of the remains is still pending while forensic tests are being completed.

The remains were found during a multi-agency search for Taylor Rose Williams which began almost a week ago after her mother reported her missing. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says the mother, Brianna Williams who is not related to the sheriff, has not spoken with investigators since that day.

Sheriff Williams said during a news conference Monday that officers were being deployed to Demopolis, west of Montgomery to assist in the search.

Authorities have also searched for the 5-year-old in Georgia and says they still hoped to find her alive.

