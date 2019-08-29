Remainder of Sutherland Generating Station to be imploded Thursday

The remaining structure at the Sutherland Generating Station in Marshalltown is set to be imploded Thursday morning.

According to Alliant, the implosion will happen between 10 a.m. and noon.

East Main will be blocked from South 18th Avenue to Wallace Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m., according to Alliant.

Crews have been working to decommission the plant.

According to Alliant, the Sutherland facility was but in the 1950s.

Alliant Energy said there will be no public viewing area and it is an FAA no-fly area. That means no drones or planes can fly over.