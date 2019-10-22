Religious leaders learn to protect against worst-case scenario situations

On Tuesday, dozens of religious leaders learned how they can keep their place of worship safe.

Recent attacks on houses of worship in the United States have led to religious leaders to want to take extra security measures (KCRG)

“As a Jew in America, there’s always been some anti-Semitism,” Rabbi Todd Thalblum, of Temple of Judah, said.

Rabbi Thalblum said they’ve always had an off duty officer at larger events, but after the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburg in 2018, Thalblum said it was time to make changes.

“We had to make new exits as well as hiding places,” Rabbi Thalblum said. “We also put up cameras and secured the windows.”

Events like what happened in Pittsburg could happen any place of worship. That's why the United States Attorney’s Office educated religious leaders on not just the law, but how to be proactive.

“Maybe you see something on the internet, or in the parking lot, people need to be aware,” Peter Deegan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said.

While it’s important to keep an eye open, Deegan said it is also important to have a plan if something were to happen.

“You need to have more robust ushers at the front of the church, people keeping an eye on who’s coming and going, and adding security cameras,” Deegan said.

No matter what religion you practice, Thalblum said everyone needs to feel safe in their place of worship.

“It was a direct attack against other Jewish people in the United States,” Thalblum said. “It was very uncomfortable.”

