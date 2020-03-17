Religious communities taking steps to combat spread of coronavirus

The coronavirus is having an impact on how religious communities in Iowa are expressing their faith.

A cross on top of a church steeple in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

The parking spot for Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz was empty on Tuesday at Agusas Achim Congregation in Coralville. Hugenholtz says she is self-isolating as the coronavirus in Iowa continues to spread.

"The safety of our staff is our first priority," Hugenholtz said.

Hugenholtz said services at her house of worship have also been canceled for the foreseeable future.

Changes will also be happening in the Archdiocese of Dubuque in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Gatherings of more than 50 people will be canceled starting on March 19th. Father Steve Witt, a priest at St. Mary's church in Iowa City, a faith community that is part of the Archdiocese of Davenport, said they have taken similar measures.

"We're completely closed down," Witt said.

Witt said other than social distancing, he thinks people of faith should use this time of uncertainty to pray.