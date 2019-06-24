Regular gas prices fall 11 cents per gallon nationwide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you're headed to the gas pumps, you may notice lower fuel prices. For the last two weeks, the average U.S. price of regular gas fell 11 cents a gallon.
According to the latest Lundberg Survey, the national average is now $2.73. That is 22 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
Experts say lower crude oil prices contributed to the drop.
This, despite oil prices rising last week because of tensions between the U-S and Iran.
In Cedar Rapids, the regular average is $2.45. In Iowa City, prices are about twenty cents higher at $2.65.
In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area the current regular average is $2.45.
In Dubuque, the average is slightly higher at $2.68.