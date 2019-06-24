Regular gas prices fall 11 cents per gallon nationwide

If you're headed to the gas pumps, you may notice lower fuel prices. For the last two weeks, the average U.S. price of regular gas fell 11 cents a gallon.

According to the latest Lundberg Survey, the national average is now $2.73. That is 22 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

Experts say lower crude oil prices contributed to the drop.

This, despite oil prices rising last week because of tensions between the U-S and Iran.

In Cedar Rapids, the regular average is $2.45. In Iowa City, prices are about twenty cents higher at $2.65.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area the current regular average is $2.45.

In Dubuque, the average is slightly higher at $2.68.