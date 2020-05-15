Regents cut funding to Iowa Public Radio

Iowa Public Radio said Friday that the state Board of Regents has pulled its funding amid decreased revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Des Moines Register reports the statewide radio network will lose $875,000 because of the regents' decision.

IPR executive director Myrna Johnson says that is 10% of the revenue it expected to receive for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Johnson says they are exploring fundraising options to offset the cut. IPR operates 26 stations across Iowa, reaching about 250,000 listeners.