Refugee teen shares story of immigration, separation from family

Hundreds of people gathered in a Cedar Rapids church Saturday to listen to music and raise thousands of dollars for Family Promise of Linn County.

Papy Mboma Kikongo with his wife and four children outside the Family Promise of Linn County office.

The organization works with homeless and low-income families in the area.

Among them was Sara Cabongo Francisco, joined by her mother, sister and a friend.

Sara has only lived in Cedar Rapids for a few months, and her path to Iowa is unlike many others’.

"It's a long trip,” she said.

Her family fled from violence in Africa, working to get to the United States by traveling up through Central and South America, sometimes by bus and sometimes by foot.

When they reached Mexico, Sara and her uncle were separated from her parents, two sisters and infant brother.

Then immigration authorities separated her from her uncle.

"She told me, 'No, you are not going to be with your uncle. You will be going somewhere, and there you will stay maybe one week or two weeks,’” she said.

“Somewhere” was an immigration detention center in Chicago, and Sara was there not for a few weeks, but for six months, not knowing a single person when she arrived.

She was terrified.

"I was,” she said. “I was crying all night."

And she missed her family.

"I always tell my dad, the hardest part was thinking about my brother,” she said. “Because I also saw small little babies--they were three years old and separated from their families."

While she was there, her family had arrived in Iowa and was working with the Catherine McAuley Center and Family Promise to get her back. That was a long and complex process, according to Family Promise Executive Director John Derryberry.

"We had to obviously prove through numerous channels that Sara's mom and dad were her legal guardians and that this was their child, which can be difficult with lack of documents and a lack of paper trail,” he said.

Six months later, having even made some friends among her fellow refugees, Sara boarded her final plane, to rejoin her family in Cedar Rapids.

"When we were going down to the flight, I just told the woman, 'Oh, thank you. You did a great job today,'” Sara said. “And she was like, 'Why?' And I'm like, 'You are doing the most important thing in my life — seeing my family back.'"

"Watching this family realize that they were going to get to be a family again, it was beautiful,” Derryberry said.

There have been some sad moments since then. Sara said her 2-year-old brother did not recognize her when they were reunited, having not seen her for six months. The family has also not yet heard from Sara’s uncle after the two were separated at the US-Mexico border.

But Sara said her family is counting their blessings. They're thankful for the blessing of being back together and for those who helped them get here.

"If Family Promise wasn't with my family, then I couldn't be with my family,” Sara said. “I always tell them, you are my second family."

Sara and her two sisters are both enrolled in Cedar Rapids schools, and Sara is on the tennis team and studying hard.

She said she eventually wants to become a lawyer so she can help other families as hers was helped on this journey.