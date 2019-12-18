Reflecting on Coach Hayden Fry's 'major' community impact

University of Iowa Hawkeye fans everywhere are mourning the death of iconic former head football coach Hayden Fry, and they are remembering the impact he had on the state of Iowa.

People visited the Hayden Fry statue in Coralville throughout the day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, commemorating and celebrating the life of the iconic former head football coach of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Fry’s success was all part of a master plan. That plan focused on not just bringing glory to Iowa football, but all of what the state has to offer. Community members reflected Wednesday on how that glory expanded from the football fields to the cornfields.

"He was a person that commanded respect but then gave respect," Jim Dane, a Johnson County farmer who has been farming for more than 40 years, said.

Dane is finishing up the harvest for the season, but as he worked Wednesday, he did it with a heavy heart.

"[Fry] was from Texas, he was not a Midwestern farmer, but he sensed this and probably one of the first major figures that appreciated what farmers were going through," Dane said.

Three letters placed on the team's helmets showed that America Needs Farmers, at a time in the 1980s that brought financial struggle to thousands: ANF.

"The fact that he took that initiative to put the ANF symbol on the helmets of the team was just major," Dane said.

The ANF brand remains on the helmets and on the placards of many surrounding Kinnick Stadium.

"It just gave us validation that we're not alone out here struggling ourselves," Dane said.

Coach Fry's impact went beyond that. Throughout the day and even after the sunset, many came to honor the Hawkeye legend at his statue in Coralville with flowers and letters.

Josh Schamberger, the president of Think Iowa City, works only steps away from the statue of Fry. He said the memorial has a story in itself.

"He told us when we put it up that it really needed to be a pedestal," Schamberger said. "He just didn't want any of the dogs peeing on his shoes."

Schamberger worked with Fry and his family in making FryFest an unexpected annual tradition.

"When we had a big celebration that year and had a party and kind of dubbed it FryFest, we thought we would be just a one-and-done, but 25,000 fans showed up," Schamberger said.

Fry's impact goes beyond a one-day celebration, the signature glasses, and the Tigerhawk on his clothing.

"Resurrecting not only the program but creating an economic development machine that has brought... hundreds of millions of dollars to this state," Schamberger said. "All that traces back to Hayden Fry."

So when people do show up to Kinnick, either rooting for or against the Hawkeyes, Coach Fry will be there to greet them just off the highway, right on the "Fry-way."