A Red Oak man also faces child endangerment charges after allegedly leaving his kids inside a hot car.

Court documents say 36-year-old Joseph Nelson left his 5-year-old and 5-month-old in a car. It was 89 degrees at the time. Police pulled the children out of the car. They say the two were sweaty and their skin was red and hot to the touch.

Nelson is due in court July 22nd.