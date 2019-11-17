Red Cross volunteer goes above and beyond

Shelly Davis with the Iowa Red Cross has been on seven disaster missions in the last 2 years of volunteering.

“I’ve always been the type of person to try and help people,” Davis said.

She helped hundreds of people during the western Iowa floods when hurricane Dorian threatened Florida and the East Coast as well as Houston. Her willingness and readiness is something that is not going unnoticed by those in the organization.

“Within two years of being on seven different operations is quite the undertaking,” said Mary Flury, Disaster Program Manager for the Iowa Red Cross. “Each operation requires a two-week commitment so 7 missions are about 14 weeks.”

Last month, however, Davis was in a car wreck where she fractured her back.

“It’s heartbreaking because I do like to help those in need,” Davis said. “I feel like I’m not able to help as much as I want to.”

She missed her chance to help those in need during the California wildfires, but she is still helping where she can.

“I’ve tried to go on as many fire calls that I’ve been asked to go on,” she said. “I’m still volunteering with the Red Cross, but not as much as I want to.”

Even with a broken back, she is eager to get healthy and get back to helping those in need.

“I’ve applied for my passport so I can start going overseas with the Red Cross if needed,” Davis said.

