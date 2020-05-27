Recovered nursing home COVID-19 patient celebrates 78th birthday

One man at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Living Center West in Cedar Rapids celebrated his birthday a little differently this year, but still got to do so with his family.

Tara Walker's father turned 78 years old on Tuesday. Her sister and mother wanted to sing to him and open presents. But, to be able to visit him in the second-story window at Living Center West, they needed a lift.

He has been in the facility for about two months for rehabilitation. He tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. He has since recovered from the virus allowing his family to join in on his special day.

“It was very emotional when you’re up there knowing we want to be with him and this is the closest we can get," Walker said. "It’s something we’re going to remember forever."