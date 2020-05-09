Records were broken Saturday morning

Record lows were broken across Eastern Iowa Saturday morning. Many places dropped into the 20s, which is way below average for this time of year. Normal lows this time of year are in the upper 40s.

Dubuque broke its prior records low of 28 set back in 1966, with a low of 25. Waterloo also broke its previous record of 27, set back in 1945 with a low of 25 degrees.

Cedar Rapids tied its record of 26 set back in 1945. Iowa City was a few degrees off reaching a low of 30 degrees, while the record was 27, set back in 1945 as well.