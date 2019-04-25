Records show 38 former Boy Scout leaders accused of abuse in eastern Iowa

Thousands more leaders in the Boy Scouts than originally thought may have sexually abused children thanks to newly released court testimony from a child rape trial in Minnesota.

In New York and elsewhere, lawyers are hard at work recruiting clients to sue the Boy Scouts, alleging they were molested as youths by scoutmasters or other volunteers. (Source: Richard Sprague/MGN)

What the testimony means is the scouts may have known that nearly 8,000 of their former leaders sexually abused children from 1944 through 2016. A professor, Janet Warren, who helped the Scouts review a database of leaders accused of abuse is the source of this new information.

Warren is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Virginia. Warren stated under oath that the review she took part in turned up more than 12,000 victims.

What Warren's testimony means is the scope of former Scout leaders involved in sexual abuse is larger than had been previously known.

The most recent data comes from the Los Angeles Times, who in 2012 published the names of around 5,000 leaders who had been kicked out of the Scouts for alleged abuse from 1947 through 2005.

The I9 investigative team went through data from the Los Angeles Times and found 38 people who had been flagged in the TV9 viewing area. That includes 6 in Cedar Rapids, 6 in Dubuque, 5 in Waterloo, and 3 in Iowa City and Marion respectively. The other 15 are scattered among 14 other cities and towns in the area.

The Hawkeye Area Council, a Boy Scouts of America organization, is in the process of being sued over allegations of sexual abuse in connection to an alleged case from the 1970s. Court documents reveal however the organization is trying to get the case dismissed. The trial in the case is scheduled for 2020.

In 2012, an Oregon law firm also released the names of suspected child molesters involved with the Scouts from all over the county. TV9 found five were Iowans but only two were ever convicted of sex crimes.

I9 reached out to the Hawkeye Area Council for comment on the situation Thursday morning but we are still waiting for an official statement.

I9 was able to get in touch with Les Marquart, who says he ran the group from 1975 through 1997.

"We took all our direction from the national council," said Marquart. "What they said we tried to do."