Record-snowy start to the season for some

Cedar Rapids had its second-snowiest October on record and this month is just shy of a top-20 ranking already! So far this season, 11.2 inches has fallen in Cedar Rapids. That’s the most to happen through November 12, topping the 11.0 inches in 1925.

Dubuque has gotten an astounding 13.9 inches, easily passing the old record of 9.2 inches in 1925.

Iowa City got 7.0 inches through November 12. That’s an inch short of the record of 8.0 inches, also set in 1925.

Finally, Waterloo has picked up 7.4 inches, putting it in second place behind 1921 with 9.0 inches.

Snow through Wednesday evening will generally be light and will just pad the seasonal numbers a little bit more. If you’re tired of snow, it looks like we’ll avoid it for several upcoming days and actually melt what we have on the ground.