Record number of people take part in First Day Hikes across the state

First Day Hikes took place on January 1st, 2020 at state parks all across the state of Iowa. the DNR reported that they had the highest attendance since the event began in 2012.

At least 4,358 hikers took part in the event at 49 state parks. The highest attendance was at Walnut Woods State Park in West Des Moines with 410 hikers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have so many people enjoy state parks on New Year’s Day,” said Todd Coffelt, Parks, Forests, and Preserves bureau chief at the DNR. “We heard many reports of first-time park visitors from Iowa and other states, and we were glad to see long-time park users among the thousands enjoying hikes yesterday.”

First Day Hikes launched the state park centennial this year. Coffelt also said there are more events to come in 2020.

Look for more centennial celebration opportunities at www.iowadnr.gov/parks2020