Record cold likely: A check of Veterans Day records

An Arctic surge will head south into eastern Iowa and is still on track to hit us on Monday. The worst of the cold will be Monday and Tuesday with some moderation by Wednesday.

Veterans Day will also likely be record cold, depending on what the temperature is at midnight. The following are the five coldest Veterans Days high temperatures on record for Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo. Note that these records are for years since 1919, when Armistice Day was first observed.

Cedar Rapids

#1: 23 in 1986

#2: 27 in 1932

#3: 28 in 1995

#4: 28 in 1976

#5: 31 in 1996

Dubuque

#1: 22 in 1986

#2: 27 in 1995

#3: 28 in 1932

#4: 29 in 1996

#5: 31 in 1976

Iowa City

#1: 29 in 1932

#2: 30 in 1996

#3: 33 in 1995

#4: 33 in 1947

#5: 34 in 1976

Waterloo

#1: 23 in 1986

#2: 26 in 1995

#3: 27 in 1976

#4: 27 in 1932

#5: 30 in 1996