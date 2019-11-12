Record cold day ahead

New record lows have been set or tied over portions of the area. Wind chills remain below zero as well and this will be a very cold November day with highs only into the teens in most areas.

Frosty pattern on window in winter season

While tonight will still be cold, records will not be in jeopardy due to a thickening of clouds.

These clouds are coming in ahead of our next system which looks to bring a 1 to 3 inch snowfall to much of the area later tomorrow into tomorrow evening. Gusty wind is not expected to be as big of an issue, though slick roads could be a problem again, especially going into tomorrow evening.

With the snowpack, the warmup continues to be tempered going into the weekend with highs not expected any higher than 40 until we can melt the snow away.