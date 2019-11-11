Record Tuesday Cold

Clear and cold conditions are ahead and with fresh snow cover on the ground so is record cold. Overnight lows dip both above and below zero. On Tuesday even our record highs will set records as coldest highs for the 12th of November. More snow comes our way for the middle of the week with a warm front approaches. Watch this system carefully in the coming days to see how much snow it could bring. Overall, if you’re looking for some melting temperatures you’ll have to wait until the weekend.