Recent wet weather creating sinkholes across Iowa City, forcing some to pay out-of-pocket

City staffers in Iowa City said the wet weather in recent months is creating a problem with sinkholes- and some homeowners are discovering that problem firsthand, even if they had never dealt with one before.

In one Iowa City neighborhood, Maggie Heineman has gotten creative: for people that pass by her home, they will find a clown, in a hole, that is definitely getting the attention of people passing by.

"I was just kind of stressed about it, and so I just decided to turn my stress into humor," Heineman said, who has lived in her Iowa City home since 2004.

Heineman said she has hired a private contractor and contacted the city to try and figure out the root of the problem, but has not gotten a solution.

"We called the city, they came out and telescoped the sewers and said it wasn't their problem," Heineman said. "And there's nothing going on in our house, our sewer's not backing up, we have our water pressure so, I don't know."

The sinkhole goes at least a few feet underground, and it is in the process of taking a Mediacom box with it. Heineman said the sinkhole goes maybe five feet underground when comparing to the level of the grass.

"Every time it would rain, the hole would get deeper," Heineman said.

Heineman said the sinkhole developed in only the span of days near the end of May- since then, she has been formulating a solution.

"It's annoying, and it's scary," Heineman said. "Because I don't know how it's going to get worse, is my driveway going to collapse?"

Tim Wilkey, the Superintendent with the city's wastewater division, estimated there have been more than 50 sinkholes across the city in recent months. City staff went out to Heineman's home to see the sinkhole, too. But after conducting an inspection, they realized it was not a city issue to resolve.

"Our sewer line is fine out in the street," Wilkey said. "We discovered mud coming out of the service. [We] notified the homeowner. The service from the main to the home is the homeowner's responsibility."

That means since the sinkhole is on her property, Heineman may have no choice but to find whatever the root of the problem, and fix it, herself and pay for it herself.

"[It] could be back luck," Heineman said.

Wilkey said if people are concerned about a potential threat to their pipes, they should have their service lines inspected.