Recent rescues highlight need to observe safe boating practices

Recent water rescues and search efforts have highlighted the need by potential boaters to keep in mind safety recommendations that could save their lives.

Boaters on Monday, July 8, 2019 (Rebecca Phelps/KCRG)

Linn County Sheriff's Office rescue teams were back on the search Monday for a missing boater in the Cedar River. The man, believed to be 59-year-old Ricky Veenstra of Cedar Rapids, was seen boating by himself yesterday morning before falling into the water.

Eric Grodt, owner of a local boating store called Up a Creek, said he was out on the Cedar River when he and a friend saw the missing boater’s craft. It was a Jon boat, which are usually thought to be more stable than a kayak or canoe because of its wider base.

"The boats that are wide and really stable, and maybe you can stand up in them, or something like that, while you're in the flat water? Those are the least stable boats out on big waves,” Grodt said.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue wants to remind people to stay safe when boating. They have already been on six water rescues this year.

Fire Station #9 Captain John Jensen says that people should always wear their life jackets while on the water, and to never go boating alone.