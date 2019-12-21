Really pleasant weather for the start of Winter

Fantastic weather is on tap for the weekend, as we’ll see a great deal of sunshine and well above normal temperatures throughout. Highs today should reach the mid to upper 40s after a cool start. Sunday is on track for a carbon copy of Saturday, but with a few extra degrees tacked on. Some spots will reach or exceed 50 degrees for highs then. Monday looks very similar to Sunday, so the last few shopping days before the Christmas holiday look excellent. Travel should be unaffected by weather, as well, with only a slight chance for showers on Christmas Day, and a similarly slight chance for rain or snow on the day after. Things turn a bit cooler and more unsettled to the weekend, with a couple of storms systems brining chances for rain or snow.