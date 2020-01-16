Real bells ringing once again at Cornell College

The bells at Cornell College's King Chapel are ringing once again. Besides a recent test chime, Thursday marks the first time they've rung in 70 years. A crowd of people celebrated hearing them again.

People listening to the bells ring at King Chapel on Cornell College's campus on Thursday, January 16, 2020 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

“It was incredible, it was a long time coming,” said Julie Barnes. She wrote a grant which helped fund the bell restoration.

Richard Thomas first got to Cornell’s campus in 1967. He was a history professor and chaplain for the following 30 years and was there Thursday for the big moment.

“It was a very moving experience,” Thomas said.

The bells first rang for the very first time in 1882, but concerns over vibrations affecting the tower’s structure kept them silent since 1950. Instead, an electronic system played in their place.

Getting the bells playing again took a year and a half renovation process, including getting the 500-pound bell to the top of the tower. John Olshewsky, the keeper of the clock, helped throughout the whole process, bringing a century old-sound to life once again.

“The sound is rich,” said Cornell College President Jonathan Brand. “It's resonant, it's elegant, it's everything a college campus ought to be.”

“The commitment from all of those people who managed to put this thing together is a tribute not only to the bells, but to the campus itself, and the town,” said Thomas. “This is a bigger moment than just bells.”

Various other people and organizations contributed to making the bell restoration possible, including the State Historical Society of Iowa.

