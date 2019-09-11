Ready for fall weather? We’ve already had a bunch of it

This week’s return to summer-like weather has led some to ask “When are we going to have fall weather?” Our memories can be short when it comes to weather, because we’ve already had a few weeks of weather that could be considered nice for early fall.

In Cedar Rapids, only eight days had a high temperature that was above normal in August, and the biggest one was only four degrees above normal. Already this month, there have been six above-normal highs, but discounting Tuesday, the warmest day was only three degrees above normal.

So what has been the actual high temperature breakdown? The first ten days of August were all in the 80s, with the warmest day being 86 degrees. In the 32 days since August 11, 13 have been in the 80s (and no warmer than 84 as of early Wednesday afternoon), 18 have been in the 70s, and one was in the 60s. The majority of the past month has indeed had fall weather!

Want to see the numbers for close to where you live? Hit any of the cities to see the calendar of high temperatures from August 1 through September 11: Cedar Rapids – Dubuque – Iowa City – Waterloo