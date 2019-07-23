Rash of car windows broken in Iowa City area leaves investigators asking for help

Dozens of car windows broken overnight in the Iowa City area have left investigators seeking help from the public for any information on the case.

So far, Iowa City Police have taken reports of 17 car windows being broken out on Tuesday, July 23. Coralville Police received reports of 37 similar incidents.

It appeared that the windows were broken through being shot by a BB or pellet gun, according to police.

The only piece of evidence law enforcement has released publically is a grainy image of a vehicle they believe to be involved.

Law enforcement officials from both departments are asking for help from area residents who may have information or home security camera video. Contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276 with information.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect. You can contact CrimeStoppers at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.