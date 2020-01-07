Rascal Flatts announces they're done, farewell tour

Country crooners Rascal Flatts are calling it quits after 20 years of making music together.

The band announced Tuesday morning there is no sadness for their "Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour." The tour kicks off June 11th in Indianapolis, and coming as close to eastern Iowa when they perform in Chicago on June 25th. It wraps up in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 17th.

Some of their big songs include "Bless the Broken Road," "What Hurts the Most" and their remix of "Life is a Highway" used in the Disney "Cars" movie.

The band released a statement on their website about disbanding.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” said Gary LeVox. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."

"There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings," said Jay DeMarcus. "Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

“Dreams do come true…and we are three walking examples of this truth,” said Joe Don Rooney.

Tickets are not on sale yet for their farewell tour.