Rare upper atmospheric phenomenon appears over Iowa on Saturday night

A rare atmospheric phenomenon made an appearance over eastern Iowa last night after sunset, delighting those who had a clear view of the horizon.

Wispy, seemingly-glowing clouds called “noctilucent clouds” made an appearance on Saturday night, over an hour and a half after the sun set. They are actually made of very tiny ice crystals in the mesosphere, which is the layer of the atmosphere two layers above the one we occupy. They occur approximately 53 miles overhead, according to the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

They are only visible in the summer after sunset but while light still shines over the horizon, and usually between 50 to 70 degrees latitude north of the equator. With Iowa residing only in the 40 to 43 degree latitude range, they are very rare for this part of the country.