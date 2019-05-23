Rare triplet calves born on eastern Iowa farm

Live-a-lot.

Laugh-a-lot.

Luv-a-lot.

Those aren't just good words needed to live a simple life; they're the names of rare triplet heifers born Friday night at Hansen's Dairy Farm in Hudson, Iowa.

According to the farm, the odds of having a cow survive triplets are about 1 in 400,000 births.

The calves weighed in at 85, 85 and 80 pounds, and they're all girls.

"[That's] what we dairy farmers want, since only females give milk — and the odds go up exponentially," according to the farm's website.

The cow who gave birth to the triplets goes by the name of 'Legend' who went into labor while groups were touring the farm.

Herd manager Blake Hansen told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier he saw two of the calves during an ultrasound about 50 days into her gestation, but the third one was hiding.

In the last 20 years, the farm said it has only had two cows pregnant with triplets but neither set was carried for more than five months.

Click here to visit the farm's website.