Rapper DaBaby handcuffed, given pot citation after North Carolina concert

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in North Carolina hours after he performed a concert and gave away toys to children.

DaBaby performs "Suge" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, on counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night.

A police statement said officers working outside the concert venue, Bojangles Arena, noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the van that brought Kirk there.

Police said that they saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle, giving them probable cause to take further action.