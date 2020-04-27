Ramadan begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world are marking the holy time of Ramadan in their homes because of pandemic restrictions.

Ramadan is the holiest time of the year for the Muslim community when they fast from sun up to sun down.

They usually break their fast with families and friends as well as perform an evening prayer in large gatherings at mosques. But the pandemic has changed priorities with restrictions on gatherings of ten or more people.

The president of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities says she has never seen anything like this.

"So we won't have those gatherings. And that's a tough time. I mean, this is not only the most spiritual time of the year for Muslims, but it's also a time when we connect with community," Lisa Killinger, President of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities said.

She says faith leaders in the quad cities are recording sermons each week and posting them online. But it's not a replacement for the sense of community and gathering which comes with Ramadan.

