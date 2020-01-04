Rally held in Iowa City to voice concern of attack on Iran

People in Iowa City rallied Saturday afternoon against President Trump’s order to kill Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian General.

Rally held to voice concern of attack on Iran

Dozens holding signs asking for peace gathered in Ped Mall. One veteran we spoke with said he worries the President’s actions could lead the US into war.

“It’s begging for war,” said Veteran Joe Michaud of Iowa City. “We might think we can whip the pants off Iran, but Iran will be backed up by Russia and that’s a war we can’t win.”

Other veterans in Eastern Iowa said the President’s decision was necessary even if it means a possibility for retaliation.

“What he did was it measured response,” said Michael Bohannon. “It wasn’t too bad, we had the intel on the guy.”

Similar rallies were held in large cities across the US.

