Eastern Iowa shops respond to increasing the smoking age from 18 to 21

David Whitford of Marion was shopping at Central Iowa Vapors on Thursday. Like many, he started vaping to try and quit smoking.

Raising the smoking age from 18 to 21

“I use this thing daily,” he said.

Being 18-years-old, Whitford is no longer legally able to buy tobacco products. On December 20th the FDA made changes to raise the age limit to purchase any tobacco product 21 and older.

“We don’t want to be lumped into the sketchy gas station category,” said Thomas Heggen, the manager of the store. “We want to keep it professional and keep up with regulations.”

Heggen said they will continue to sell tobacco products to people 18 and older until his higher-ups decide what the changes are going to be.

“It’s going to be a good thing,” said Heggen. “We want to keep high school kids off of vaping.”

The FDA said its department will be the ones to enforce the changes. According to the website, noncompliance with the law usually starts with a letter to the establishment and is followed by a fine or a “no tobacco sale order.”

The hope is to keep teens like Whitford from ever starting to smoke in the first place.

“I suppose if I can’t buy I will probably quit and I wouldn’t start again,” he said.

The FDA will release more information in the near future.

