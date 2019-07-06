Raising money and searching for answers

Dozens of motorcyclists and a few sports cars gathered at West Central Community Schools in Maynard to raise money in honor of Kaiden Estling. Estling was riding his moped home last year on Highway 150 south of Fayette when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t pull over, leaving the family searching for answers for the past year.

All of the money raised at the Second Kaiden Ride and Cruise is going towards a scholarship as well as to support athletes who can’t afford the equipment.

“He played a lot of sports but he really loved football,” said his mom April.

But the fundraiser also has a deeper meaning.

“He was always someone who would make you laugh and try and fix things if he needed to,” said Austin Goldsmith.

Goldsmith was Kaiden’s best friend. Kaiden was riding his moped home from Goldsmith’s Maynard home the night he was hit. He remembers the first day he met him.

“The first thing he said was do you play video games and I said yup,” he said.

But since Kaiden’s death, it has also built new bonds.

“I was the first one to find him,” said Amanda Blanchard. “I checked his pulse and he didn’t have one.”

Blancahrd said she didn’t know the Estling’s before but April asked Blanchard to come to Kaiden’s wake. Since then, Amanda said she is learning who Kaiden was.

“Full of life and just a joy,” she said.

Now, all of them are searching for answers.

“Knowing that people think of Kaiden and are able to come to support us and fight for justice means a lot,” said Estling.

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers said they have received a number of tips since the crash last year. They have turned all of the information over to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

