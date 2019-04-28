CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A virtual parade of storm systems slides across the Midwest, bringing plenty of rain chances to Iowa. The first rolls in overnight through Monday morning. Your morning drive will likely see some rain. More showers develop late Monday night continuing into Tuesday. Scattered showers are also in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, temperatures stay cool with highs in the 50s and lower in the 40s. Have a good night and a safe week!
Rainy week ahead
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Sun 9:30 PM, Apr 28, 2019