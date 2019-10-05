Rainy weather this fall is starting a local business.

Colony Pumpkin Farm in North Liberty had to close a number of days because of rain. There was a lot of standing water and mud around the farm which is usually full of families this time of year.

Owners Dean and Katie Colony said it is disappointing to not have anyone on their farm.

“We like to make memories in the fall I’m in the weathers like this we can’t really help make fun memories and create traditions,” said Colony.

Colony said they will be hosting the Fall Festival on Sunday. That is one of their biggest events of the year.

