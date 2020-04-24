Rainy start to Friday

Our next system is still on track to bring some showers and a few storms our way. The best chance of rain will occur this morning with amounts generally less than a half-inch. However, a few areas may exceed that, especially if you get under a thunderstorm. By this afternoon, any lingering showers will be pretty isolated and a cloudy sky will be the most likely scenario. Due to the showers and clouds, temperatures will remain in the mid-upper 50s.

Aside from an early morning shower tomorrow, we should be good to go with breezy north winds for Saturday afternoon. Overall nice weather is still on track for Sunday with highs in the 60s. Enjoy your weekend!

