Rainy Wednesday ahead, a few strong storms also possible

Plan on a wet day with occasional showers and storms pushing across eastern Iowa. It'll be windy, too, with gusts over 30mph. Any of these storms will have the capability of heavy downpours at any given time. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 40s over extreme northern Iowa with highs pushing 70 south of I-80 later this afternoon. This may be enough for a handful of severe storms and will be worth watching in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The thinking on rainfall amounts hasn't changed and a 1-2" forecast continues with isolated amounts close to 3" possible. This will cause rises on area rivers in the coming days.

Plan on things to quickly dry out Thursday morning, leading to a cold and cloudy day by May standards. In fact, some spots will not even break 50 for a high so keep that jacket or heavy sweatshirt nearby. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the upper 30s to mid-40s!

Generally dry weather is expected this weekend, with only isolated showers possible Saturday night.