Rain/storms continue, turning windy & colder overnight

Our active weather day continues across Eastern Iowa. Fog is still struggling to dissipate this morning, make sure to continue to use those low beam headlights.

Round 1 of rain and storms has already started to impact some of our area. Expect rain and thunderstorms to continue most of the day, there could be a few breaks here and there during the afternoon. A few strong storms could develop that have the potential to produce large hail early on and we continue through the afternoon strong winds and the potential for a few tornadoes is not out of the question.

Depending on where this warm front ends up, is where we could see the potential for those stronger storms.

Highs today will vary depending on where you are, the 40s and 50s towards the north and areas near I-80 and south will be in the low to mid-60s.

Overnight tonight, rain and storms continue early, before transitioning into a rain/snow mix towards the north. A few flurries could be possible tomorrow morning, otherwise decreasing clouds cover.

Once that rain moves out, windy will turn to the northwest and be very gusty, sustaining between 20-30mph, with gusts up to 40s, making way for a chilly day Friday. We will start out in the mid to upper 20s, with highs only in the low 30s.

