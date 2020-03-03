Rain/snow tonight gives way to sunshine

A fast-moving Alberta Clipper races across the state tonight. This brings a chance, once again, for some rain/snow showers. The best chance for snow is along and north of Highway 20. If any accumulation does occur it will melt quickly as highs race through the 40s Wednesday. The winds again pick up Thursday with gusts over 40 mph possible. Still looking at our four great weekends in a row with 50s and 60s. Have a great night!