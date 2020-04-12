Rain/snow mix this evening, high winds start overnight

Showers will continue through the evening, a few thunderstorms are possible as well.

As the cold air wraps around, that rain will transition into a rain/snow mix and eventually in some areas all over into snow. Snow accumulations from trace amount to 2 inches are possible, with the highest chance of that to the north.

Rain/snow moves out late tonight and high winds will move in. Northwest winds between 15-30 mph are possible with gusts upwards of 50 mph overnight and through the early afternoon on Monday before dying down.

Temperatures drop into the upper 20s overnight, and only up into the upper 30s, low 40s Monday, making way for a chilly start to the week. A few scattered snow showers are possible Monday through Wednesday with temperatures staying chilly.

