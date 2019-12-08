Rain/snow mix pushes through Monday

Cloudy skies continue through the overnight hours, there is a slight chance of light rain or snow. Temperatures stay steady overnight in the 40s and then temperatures will drop throughout the day on Monday.

A rain/snow mix is possible through the day, with minor accumulations, up to an inch, north of Highway 30. There may be a few slick spots on the roads.

It will also be windy through the day from the northwest between 15-30 mph. Windy continues to continue through Tuesday and it will be very cold.

Highs in the teens and 20s both days. Overnight, feels-like temperatures will b below zero. Temperatures will be back near the freezing point on Thursday with a slight chance of snow.