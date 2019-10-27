Rain/snow mix pushes in Monday evening

Relatively mild evening ahead, when you compare it to the cold temperatures this upcoming week. Mostly cloudy skies overnight, lows drop into the low 30s.

Rain/snow mix possible Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Clouds stick around throughout the day on Monday. Highs only reaching the mid-40s.

A rain/snow mix will start to move in Monday evening, chances become likely overnight. Snow accumulations of around 1-2" are possible in some locations, but will really depend on when the rain transitions to snow on how much your area will see.

Rain/snow mix looks to push out early Tuesday morning and we will be left with cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday drop to the low 40s.

Mid to upper 30s is all we will go on Wednesday and Thursday. Another system could bring the potential of a rain/snow mix Wednesday night and into your Halloween.

Otherwise, we are dry and quite starting Friday, but cold. Highs stay in the 40s.