Another day of warm weather Tuesday; rain/snow mix possible Friday

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said Tuesday will feature temperatures well into the 60's as clouds increase ahead of a low-pressure system that will move into the area later in the week, bringing chances of a rain/snow mix.

TIMING:

O'Mara said rain is likely later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a chance of snow mixing in northern Iowa.

Temperatures will be just warm enough tomorrow night through Thursday to keep everything as rain. A few thunderstorms are even possible on Thursday.

"On the back side of the system, a rain/snow mix is likely on Friday with minimal or no snow accumulation," O'Mara said.

He said it will able to be windy between Wednesday and Friday with gusts of at least 40 miles per hour possible.

AMOUNTS:

Rainfall amounts will range between a half inch in the south to around two inches in the north.

"This may be enough to cause rises on rivers again," O'Mara said.

