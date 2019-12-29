Rain/snow mix moves in tonight & transitions all to snow tomorrow

Temperatures will continue to drop through the evening and we did see some breaks in the clouds, but cloudy skies will gradually come back.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

A rain/snow mix will start to push into Eastern Iowa later tonight, as temperatures drop that will transition all over into snow. Light snow chances continue all the way through Tuesday morning.

If you are along and north of Highway 20, then you have the biggest chance of accumulating snow, where we could see 1-3". South of Highway 20 could see up to an inch, but slick roadways are possible everywhere.

Highs for the beginning of the week will be chilly in the low 30s and with windy conditions, it will feel much colder. We rebound nicely into the low 40 to start the new year.